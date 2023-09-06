Solidarity lanes: EBRD finances upgrade of Lviv-Rava-Ruska road in Ukraine

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is reallocating part of its existing sovereign loan to the State Agency for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine (formerly Ukravtodor), the Bank announced on 5 September.

EBRD will provide €182 million to upgrade a section of road between Lviv and Rava-Ruska on Ukraine’s border with Poland.

The EBRD had originally agreed to provide a €450 million sovereign loan to be on-lent to Ukravtodor in December 2020. The loan aimed to support the construction and rehabilitation of major highways in the country around Kyiv, Odesa, and Lviv. Its three tranches have yet to be disbursed.

The M-09 road section from Lviv to Rava Ruska is the main route connecting Lviv with Warsaw and is part of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), traffic on which has increased significantly since the beginning of the war.

“There is now an urgent need to improve the condition of the road and make critical road safety improvements, including the installation of barriers to separate traffic and bicycle infrastructure connecting settlements along the road, as well as climate adaptation measures,” the EBRD said in a press release.

The upgraded road will facilitate the export and import of vital goods (including agricultural exports and critical imports), in line with the Solidarity Lanes initiative and in response to the Russian war on Ukraine.

Find out more

Press release