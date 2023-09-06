Flash News: OKX NFT Marketplace Adds Support for Base and Linea

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for September 5, 2023.



OKX NFT Marketplace Now Supports the Base and Linea Blockchains

The OKX NFT Marketplace has added support for the Base and Linea chains. The integration follows OKX Wallet adding support for Base and Linea, and allows users access to NFTs across 17 blockchains while bringing the liquidity of OpenSea onto the Base network.

Base is a new Ethereum L2 built on the open-source OP (Optimism) Stack. Optimism aims to solve the blockchain trilemma by providing interoperability and composability for participating rollups, one of which is Base.

Linea is ConsenSys's ZK Layer2 project. It utilizes SNARK cryptography technology with the aim of establishing a more scalable Ethereum L2 solution.

The OKX NFT Marketplace is the most comprehensive multichain open NFT marketplace in Web3. Supporting 11+ blockchain networks and all major NFT marketplaces like OpenSea, LooksRare, Magic Eden, and more, OKX is your one-stop-shop for buying, selling, trading, and collecting NFTs.

Find out more about the OKX NFT Marketplace here.



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace and DEX.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

The information displayed is strictly for education and informational purposes only. It does not constitute and shall not be considered as an offer, solicitation or recommendation, to deal in any products (including any NFT or otherwise), or as financial or investment advice. Both OKX Web3 Wallet and OKX NFT Marketplace are subject to separate terms of service at www.okx.com.

