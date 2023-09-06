Electric Vehicle Polymers Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Electric Vehicle Polymers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the electric vehicle polymers market size is predicted to reach $82.03 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 59.3%.
The growth in the electric vehicle polymers market is due to the increasing demand for electric vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest electric vehicle polymers market share. Major players in the electric vehicle polymers market include BASF SE, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, LG Chemical Ltd., 3M Co, Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Evonik Industries AG.
Electric Vehicle Polymers Market Segments
• By Type: Engineering Plastics, Elastomers
• By Component: Powertrain System, Exterior, Interior
• By End User: Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV), Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)
• By Geography: The global electric vehicle polymers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Electric vehicle polymers refer to structural materials utilized in electric cars to reduce their weight without compromising their performance. These polymer solutions are designed to improve the performance, range, and sustainability of electric cars by reducing the vehicle's kerb weight.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Electric Vehicle Polymers Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
