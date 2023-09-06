Global Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the non-grain oriented electrical steel market size is predicted to reach $16.96 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.3%.

The growth in the non-grain oriented electrical steel market is due to the rising adoption of electric vehicles (EV). Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest non-grain oriented electrical steel market share. Major players in the non-grain oriented electrical steel market include ThyssenKrupp AG, ArcelorMittal SA, Pohang Iron and Steel Company (POSCO), Nippon Steel Corporation, Ansteel Group Corporation Limited.

Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Segments

• By Product: Fully Processed, Semi-processed

• By Thickness: 0.35 mm, 0.5 mm, 0.65 mm, Other Thickness

• By Application: Inductors, Transformers, Motors, Other Applications

• By End User: Automotive Industry, Aviation, Power, Domestic Appliances, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global non-grain oriented electrical steel market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Non-grain-oriented electrical steel, also known as electrical steel, laminate steel, core iron, and silicon steel, is a type of specialty steel designed to generate certain magnetic qualities such as minimal hysteresis or high permeability loss. Non-grain-oriented electrical steel has magnetic characteristics that are uniform in all directions. They are key materials in rotating devices ranging from tiny precision electric motors to massive power generators.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

