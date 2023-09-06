Global Microbiological Testing Of Water Market Is Projected To Grow At A 7.7% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company's Microbiological Testing Of Water Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Microbiological Testing Of Water Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the microbiological testing of water market size is predicted to reach $2.45 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.
The growth in the microbiological testing of water market is due to an increase in waterborne diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest microbiological testing of water market share. Major players in the microbiological testing of water market include Merck Millipore, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., 3M, Avantor Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Steris Laboratories, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation.
Microbiological Testing Of Water Market Segments
• By Type: Instruments, Reagents And Test Kits
• By Pathogen Type: Legionella, Coliform, Salmonella, Clostridium, Vibrio
• By Water Type: Drinking And Bottle, Industrial Water
• By Industry: Pharmaceuticals, Food, Clinical, Environmental, Chemical And Material, Energy
• By Geography: The global microbiological testing of water market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Microbiological testing of water refers to collecting water samples to perform tests to isolate and filter out microorganisms with the help of indicators and genetic sequences to identify and quantify microbiological organisms in the water. It is used to swiftly locate the impurities in the water, avoid danger, and guarantee illness avoidance.
