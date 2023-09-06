Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Multiple Myeloma Drugs Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Multiple Myeloma Drugs Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the multiple myeloma drugs market size is predicted to reach $26.3 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

The growth in the multiple myeloma drugs market is due to the increasing prevalence of hematological cancer. North America region is expected to hold the largest multiple myeloma drugs market share. Major players in the multiple myeloma drugs market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd, Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG., Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A.

Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market Segments

• By Drug Type: Immunomodulatory Drugs, Proteasome Inhibitors, Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibody Drugs, Steroids, Other Drug Types

• By Therapy: Targeted Therapy, Biologic Therapy, Chemotherapy, Other Therapies

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

• By End-User: Men, Women

• By Geography: The global multiple myeloma drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Multiple myeloma drugs refer to medications utilized to treat multiple myeloma and cancer-impacting plasma cells (white blood cells found in the bone marrow). These drugs are employed to address bone-related issues such as myeloma, pamidronate (Aredia) and zoledronic acid (Zometa) in an individual.

