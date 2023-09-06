PM urges efforts to ensure power, petroleum supply

VIETNAM, September 6 -

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has signed an official telegram to relevant ministries and agencies asking for efforts to ensure adequate power and petroleum supply.

Stressing that ensuring energy security was a fundamental factor and an important premise for socio-economic development, the Prime Minister asked the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Commission for Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC), Việt Nam Electricity (EVN), Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PVN), Vietnam National Coal – Mineral Industries Holding Corporation Limited (TKV) and Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) to enhance accountability and coordination for effective implementation of solutions to ensure energy security.

The telegram was promulgated after some disruptions in energy supplies, including the partial power shortage in the North in the dry season of 2023 and the petroleum shortage in some localities at the end of 2022.

Specifically, the Ministry of Industry and Trade must urgently complete the plan to ensure electricity supply for production, business, and daily life in the remaining months of this year and next year. Power shortages must not be allowed under any circumstances, the Prime Minister said.

The investment in the 500kW power grid from Quảng Trạch, Quảng Bình to Phố Nối, Hưng Yên must be sped up to start construction in September.

Additionally, mechanisms to encourage rooftop solar power must be completed and submitted for consideration promptly. Supervision of the operation of the National Load Dispatch Centre must also be enhanced.

CMSC must ask EVN, TKV, and PVN to speed up their investment projects to contribute to promoting socio-economic development and ensure energy security while cooperating closely with each other to implement contracts for supplying coal and gas for electricity production.

EVN, PVN, and TKV must focus on speeding up power generation and grid projects.

Regarding the supply of petroleum for the domestic market, the Prime Minister asked relevant ministries, agencies, and corporations to ensure adequacy under any circumstances with no disruptions.

Market developments must be closely monitored for timely and appropriate management measures.

Any violations in the petroleum business must be strictly handled to ensure the health and transparency of the market. — VNS