Hà Nội's biggest promotional event to kick off in October

VIETNAM, September 6 - HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội's largest promotional event, known as the 'Hà Nội Promotion Month 2023', is set to commence on October 27th, extending until the end of November. This extravagant event will unfold within the city's bustling commercial centres and venues, offering an entire month of big discounts, some even reaching 100 per cent.

Spearheaded by the Hanoi Centre for Investment, Trade, and Tourism Promotion (HPA), under the guidance of the Hà Nội People's Committee, this annual affair presents a golden opportunity for local businesses to amplify their sales and actively engage in the capital's supply-consumption ecosystem.

A diverse array of businesses will participate, encompassing trade centres, supermarkets, electronics trading centres chain retailers, manufacturers, restaurants, tourism establishments, hotels, IT enterprises and online shopping platforms. Throughout this promotional month, these enterprises will offer discounts starting from a minimum of 20 per cent, applicable to at least 20 per cent of their products, thus addressing the burgeoning consumer demand.

This celebration will incorporate a series of captivating activities to enhance the overall experience.

The 'Hà Nội Shopping Festival', spanning from October 27 to 29, will grace the 300-square-metre expanse of the Lê Thái Tổ Street pedestrian walkway, nestled in the Hoàn Kiếm District. This period will also witness the 'Hà Nội Mega Sale', an extravaganza encompassing 60 to 70 booths showcasing favourite Vietnamese products, spanning from fashion and beauty articles to everyday consumer goods, cuisine, beverages and regional delicacies.

Simultaneously, the '1,000 Promotion Points - Busy Offers' event will unfold across 1,000 sales registration and promotion points between October 27 and November 30.

The 'Golden Price Shock', scheduled from November 11 to 12, will electrify 50 pivotal shopping destinations in Hà Nội. Among these destinations, supermarkets and commercial centres will serve as the primary registration hubs, offering exclusive promotions and discounts, occasionally reaching a remarkable 100 per cent discount.

Marking the digital front, the 'Hà Nội Online Festival' for 2023 will be hosted on the portal thangkhuyenmaihanoi.vn and various corporate e-commerce websites from November 24 to 30. The organising committee will integrate registered businesses' websites into the portal, actively encouraging consumers to partake in the realm of online shopping. — VNS