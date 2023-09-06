Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Ankylosing Spondylitis Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Ankylosing Spondylitis Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the ankylosing spondylitis market size is predicted to reach $7.29 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

The growth in the ankylosing spondylitis market is due to the increasing geriatric population. North America region is expected to hold the largest ankylosing spondylitis market share. Major players in the ankylosing spondylitis market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead Sciences Inc.

Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Segments

• By Treatment Type: Painkillers And Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDS), Biological Therapies, Steroids, Physical Therapies, Surgery

• By Molecule: Biologics, Biosimilar, Small Molecules

• By Route of Administration: Parenteral, Oral, Other Routes

• By Application: Juveniles, Adults

• By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Research Laboratories, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global ankylosing spondylitis market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) is a chronic inflammatory disease that primarily affects the spine and sacroiliac joints (the joints connecting the lower spine to the pelvis). It involves inflammation of the joints and entheses and affects joints, leading to pain, stiffness, and progressive loss of mobility in the spine.

