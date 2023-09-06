Arrest Made in Attempted Bank Robbery Offense: 2100 Block of L Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Attempted Bank Robbery offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, in the 2100 block of L Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:07 pm, the suspect entered the banking establishment and passed a note to a teller demanding money. The employees did not comply. The suspect fled the scene without obtaining any property.

On Tuesday, September 5, 2023, 26-year-old Teriona Blango, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Attempted Bank Robbery.