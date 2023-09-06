Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,096 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Burglary of an Establishment Offense: 600 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to the Burglary of an Establishment offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, in the 600 block of Pennsylvania, Southeast.

 

At approximately 2:12 am, the suspect forcibly gained entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. On Saturday, September 2, 2023, the suspect returned to the location, identified himself, and left. The suspect then turned himself into responding officers.

 

On Saturday, September 2, 2023, 43-year-old Victor Epps, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary II.

 

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Burglary of an Establishment Offense: 600 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more