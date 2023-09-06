Arrest Made in a Burglary of an Establishment Offense: 600 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to the Burglary of an Establishment offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, in the 600 block of Pennsylvania, Southeast.

At approximately 2:12 am, the suspect forcibly gained entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. On Saturday, September 2, 2023, the suspect returned to the location, identified himself, and left. The suspect then turned himself into responding officers.

On Saturday, September 2, 2023, 43-year-old Victor Epps, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary II.

