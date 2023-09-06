Arrests Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 600 Block of L Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce arrests have been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Sunday, September 3, 2023, in the 600 block of L Street, Southeast.

At approximately 2:58 a.m., the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The suspects and the victim’s vehicle were recovered by responding officers.

On Sunday, September 3, 2023, a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, a 14-year-old juvenile male, and a 16-year-old juvenile male, both of Northwest, DC, were arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence) and Theft One (Stolen Auto).

###