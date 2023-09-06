Aerospace Composite Materials Market : Strong Momentum and Growth Seen Ahead | Solvay Group, Safran, Toray Industries
The Latest Released Global Aerospace Composite Materials Market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Aerospace Composite Materials Market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Global Aerospace Composite Materials Market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Solvay Group (Belgium), Hexcel Corporation (United States), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Teijin Limited (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), SGL Carbon SE (Germany), Gurit Holding AG (Switzerland), Renegade Materials Corporation (United States), TenCate Advanced Composites BV (Netherlands), Owens Corning (United States), Safran SA (France), Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (United States), Park Aerospace Corp. (United States), Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. (Japan), Huntsman Corporation (United States), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Kineco Kaman Composites India Pvt. Ltd. (India), AIM Aerospace, Inc. (United States), Aerospace Composites Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Malaysia), Others.
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Aerospace Composite Materials Market to witness a CAGR of 9.51% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Global Aerospace Composite Materials Market Breakdown by Application (Interior, Exterior) by Fibre Type (Carbon Fiber Composites, Ceramic Fiber Composites, Glass Fiber Composites, Others) by Matrix Type (Polymer Matrix, Ceramic Matrix, Metal Matrix) by Manufacturing Process (AFP/ATL, Lay-Up, Resin Transfer Molding, Filament Winding, Others) by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Business & General Aviation, Civil Helicopter, Military Aircraft, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition
The aerospace composite materials market is a critical sector within the broader aerospace industry. As of my last knowledge update in September 2021, aerospace composite materials were experiencing significant growth and technological advancements. These materials are widely used in the manufacturing of aircraft and spacecraft due to their lightweight, high strength-to-weight ratio, and resistance to corrosion.
Aerospace Composite Materials Market Trend
• Increased Adoption of Carbon Fiber Composites
Aerospace Composite Materials Market Driver
• Fuel Efficiency and Weight Reduction Demands
SWOT Analysis on Global Aerospace Composite Materials Market Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Global Aerospace Composite Materials Market
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Solvay Group (Belgium), Hexcel Corporation (United States), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Teijin Limited (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), SGL Carbon SE (Germany), Gurit Holding AG (Switzerland), Renegade Materials Corporation (United States), TenCate Advanced Composites BV (Netherlands), Owens Corning (United States). Additionally, other players that are part of this detailed analysis are Safran SA (France), Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (United States), Park Aerospace Corp. (United States), Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. (Japan), Huntsman Corporation (United States), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Kineco Kaman Composites India Pvt. Ltd. (India), AIM Aerospace, Inc. (United States), Aerospace Composites Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Malaysia), Others.
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
