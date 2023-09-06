Global AI In Clinical Trials Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

AI In Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “AI In Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the AI in clinical trials market size is predicted to reach $18.83 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 41.20%.

The growth in the AI in clinical trials market is due to rising incidences of chronic and infectious diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest AI in clinical trials market share. Major players in the AI in clinical trials market include Intel, The International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Koninklijke Philips N.V., ConcertAI, Saama Technologies LLC, Samaa Technologies.

AI In Clinical Trials Market Segments

• By Offering: Software, Services

• By Process: Trial Design, Patient Selection, Site Selection, Patient Monitoring

• By Technology: Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Supervised Learning, Other Technologies

• By Application: Oncology, Neurological Diseases And Condition, Cardiovascular Diseases, Metabolic Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Immunology diseases, Other Applications

• By End-User: Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global AI in clinical trials market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=11961&type=smp

AI in clinical trials refers to the application of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and techniques in the planning, design, execution, and analysis of clinical trials. Clinical trials are rigorous research studies that evaluate the safety and effectiveness of medical interventions, such as new drugs, medical devices, or treatment protocols, in human subjects.

Read More On The AI In Clinical Trials Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-in-clinical-trials-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. AI In Clinical Trials Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. AI In Clinical Trials Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Virtual Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virtual-clinical-trials-global-market-report

Pediatric Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pediatric-clinical-trials-global-market-report

Cognitive Assessment And Training Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cognitive-assessment-and-training-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

