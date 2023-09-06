P3 helps car OEMs reduce time to market thanks to SPARQ OS integration with NXP i.MX 8QuadMax applications processors
SPARQ OS Android Automotive-based IVI platform integrates with NXP® Semiconductors' i.MX 8QuadMax series applications processors for new digital e.Cockpit era
We're immensely excited to work with NXP to create a cutting-edge IVI solution that helps car OEMs and others to more rapidly and cost-effectively bring their exciting products to an expectant market”STUTTGART, GERMANY, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- P3 digital services, leading provider of In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems, announced today that its flagship SPARQ OS platform is being integrated with the i.MX 8QuadMax applications processors from NXP® Semiconductors.
— Marius Mailat, CTO & Managing Director of P3 digital services
The solution is being created to deliver a rapid-launch, pre-integrated hardware-plus-software platform to support the global automotive market, enabling fast deployment of quality infotainment systems in vehicles.
SPARQ OS is the dynamic and rapidly expanding IVI solution developed by P3 based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest growing in-vehicle operating system in the world today. SPARQ’s cockpit platform includes an app store, navigation, digital and personal voice assistant, charging, media and entertainment. It features fully automated over-the-air software and firmware updates.
Multiple benefits to OEMs
Through this integration, OEMs can accelerate time to market for new products. Manufacturers can also reap significant economies in both time and investment.
Additionally, Google pre-certification of the all-in-one solution could further save manufacturers millions of dollars. The solution transforms OEMs’ ability to bring innovative vehicles to the global marketplace more rapidly.
The collaboration aims for NXP’s i.MX 8QuadMax applications processor integrated with SPARQ to have market appeal that stretches beyond carmakers to include manufacturers of commercial vehicles, motorcycles and other electric vehicles.
The technology integration is set to deliver strong value even more widely across the automotive innovation environment, including for creators of new vehicles running on alternative power sources, including solar energy and hydrogen.
P3 will demonstrate SPARQ OS capabilities and porting on the NXP i.MX 8QuadMax application processor at CES 2024 in Las Vegas.
“We are very proud to work closely with NXP and integrate with its widely deployed i.MX 8QuadMax processor; this is a great milestone for SPARQ OS,” commented Marius Mailat, CTO & Managing Director of P3 digital services.
“We are immensely excited to work with NXP to create a cutting-edge IVI solution that helps car OEMs and other innovators to more rapidly and cost-effectively bring their exciting new products to an expectant market,” Mailat added.
Note to media attending IAA Mobility 2023: For a 1:1 and demo of groundbreaking SPARQ OS IVI platform at Hall B2 / D10 European High-Tech Pavilion®, just get in touch and we’ll set it up.
About P3 digital services
With 27 years’ experience in automotive industry consulting and software development, P3 creates customized In-vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest-growing IVI operating system today. SPARQ OS is P3’s flagship IVI solution that helps car manufacturers to differentiate by delivering advanced top-bottom custom Human-Machine Interface (HMI), service layer and Vehicle Hardware Abstraction Layer (VHAL) integration. Major car, truck and motorcycle makers have benefitted from P3 innovations, having deployed SPARQ OS as their core IVI system. P3 digital services is part of P3 group, a leading international technology consulting and software development company with a rapidly growing team of more than 1,800 consultant engineers working to develop and implement solutions to today’s complex technology challenges.
www.sparqos.com, www.p3-group.com
