Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Disease Treatment Market estimated to surpass US$ 37.25 billion by 2028

The AKI disease treatment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.63%, reaching US$37.253 billion in 2028 from US$31.070 billion in 2021.
According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) disease treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.63%, reaching US$37.253 billion in 2028.
Some of the prime factors propelling the market growth of the AKI disease treatment market include the increasing prevalence of AKI cases globally, growing awareness about early diagnosis and treatment, advancements in medical technology for kidney care, and the rising elderly population, which is more susceptible to AKI, creating a higher demand for effective treatment options.
Acute Kidney Injury disease treatment involves medical interventions and supportive measures to address sudden and severe kidney function impairment. Treatment aims to identify and treat underlying causes, manage complications such as electrolyte imbalances and fluid overload, and provide renal support through methods like dialysis when necessary. Timely and appropriate care is crucial to prevent further kidney damage and promote recovery in AKI patients. The market is witnessing several collaborations and technological advancements as well.
Based on components, the AKI disease treatment market is divided into treatment, dialysis, and diagnosis. Among these, the dialysis segment is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing incidence of AKI cases worldwide. Dialysis plays a vital role in managing AKI by providing temporary kidney function support when the patient's kidneys are unable to filter waste and excess fluids from the blood adequately. The rising prevalence of conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, which are risk factors for AKI, contributes to the demand for dialysis services. Additionally, advancements in dialysis technology have improved treatment efficiency and accessibility, further fueling the growth of this segment.
Based on the type of RRT, the AKI disease treatment market is divided into continuous and intermittent. The continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) segment is experiencing significant growth owing to its effectiveness in managing severe cases of AKI. CRRT provides continuous and gradual removal of waste products and excess fluids from the blood, offering greater hemodynamic stability compared to intermittent methods. It is particularly valuable in critical care settings, where AKI patients often require close monitoring and precise fluid control. The growing recognition of CRRT's advantages in improving patient outcomes and the rising incidence of severe AKI cases are driving the increased adoption of this therapy, contributing to its major growth in the market.
Based on Geography, North America dominates the acute kidney injury disease treatment market owing to several factors. It has a well-established healthcare infrastructure, a high prevalence of risk factors such as diabetes and hypertension leading to AKI, and a significant aging population more susceptible to kidney-related issues. Additionally, the region's robust research and development activities and a focus on technological advancements in kidney disease treatment contribute to its leadership position in this market.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the AKI disease treatment market that have been covered include Exponential Biotherapies, Inc., Nikkiso America, Inc., Am-Pharma, Renalguard Solutions, Inc., Angion Biomedica Corp., Thrasos Therapeutics Inc., Atoxbio, and Sentien Biotechnologies, Inc. among other significant market players.
The AKI disease treatment market analytical report segments the market as follows:
• By Component
o Treatment
• Drug Type
• Isotonic Solution
• Antibiotic
• Others
o Dialysis
o Diagnosis
• Urine Tests
• Blood Tests
• Glomerular Filtration Rate (GFR)
• Imaging tests
• Kidney Biopsy
• By Type of RRT
o Continuous
o Intermittent
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Exponential Biotherapies, Inc.
• Nikkiso America, Inc.
• Am-Pharma
• Renalguard Solutions, Inc.
• Angion Biomedica Corp.
• Thrasos Therapeutics Inc.
• Atoxbio
• Sentien Biotechnologies, Inc.
• *List is not exhaustive
