Laparoscopy Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Laparoscopy Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the laparoscopy devices market size is predicted to reach $15.96 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7%.

The growth in the laparoscopy devices market is due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest laparoscopy devices market share. Major players in the laparoscopy devices market include B. Braun, Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Ethicon Inc., Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Medtronic PLC, Olympus Corporation.

Laparoscopy Devices Market Segments

• By Product: Laparoscopes, Energy Devices, Insufflators, Robot-Assisted Surgery Systems, Suction or Irrigation Systems, Closure Devices, Hand Instruments, Access Devices, Accessories, Other Products

• By Application: General Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, Gynecological Surgery

• By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global laparoscopy devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Laparoscopy devices refer to rigid endoscopes with telescopic rod lens systems that are typically attached to single-chip or three-chip video cameras. The use of laparoscopy devices allows the surgeon to reach the belly (stomach) and pelvis without having to make significant skin incisions.

