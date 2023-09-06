Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Report 2023: Envisions Sector Reaching US$ 2.1 Billion by 2031, with a 4.1% CAGR
Rise in adoption of commercial satellites and increase in investment in space exploration are the key drivers.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent report published by Transparency Market Research on “𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭” is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of the market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for radiation-hardened electronics during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in the market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.
Surge in investment in Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) operations and growth in funding for military and space exploration are also expected to augment market expansion during the forecast period. Key players operating in the sector are adopting advanced design and manufacturing techniques to ensure that their components offer high radiation tolerance.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐲𝐧𝐨𝐩𝐬𝐢𝐬
• Radiation hardening is defined as the act of manufacturing electronic components and can withstand the damage caused by ionizing radiation such as particle radiation, and high energy electromagnetic radiation. These products are classically tested one or more resultant effect tests, including total ionizing dose, enhanced low dose rate effects, and single event effects.
• Radiation can cause various types of damage to electronic components, including single-event upsets (SEUs), latch-up, and total dose effects. SEUs occur when a single ionizing particle strikes a sensitive area of an electronic component and changes its state. Latch-up occurs when a component is exposed to a high-energy ionizing particle and becomes permanently conductive, causing a short circuit. Total dose effects occur when a component is exposed to a high dose of radiation over a long period of time and its performance deteriorates.
• Radiation hardened electronics are designed to mitigate these effects using materials and designs that are less susceptible to radiation damage. For instance, radiation-hardened microprocessors are often made using silicon-on-insulator (SOI) technology, which uses an insulating layer between the silicon substrate and the active layer to reduce the susceptibility to SEUs. Other techniques to harden electronics against radiation include redundant circuits, shielding, and radiation-hardened packaging.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐔𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Rise in Adoption of Commercial Satellites Boosting Radiation Hardened Electronics Market Dynamics.
• Growth in Investment in Space Exploration.
• High Adoption of Power Management Components.
• Radiation Hardening by Design (RHBD) Gaining Traction.
Market Opportunity
Global demand for advanced radiation-hardened components, novel configuration and design methodologies, and software models to enhance electronic component radiation tolerance is accelerating due to the growing number of space operations. The US was the first nation to collaborate closely with many space associations and express interest in launching space exploration initiatives. Its infrastructure for testing and manufacturing, as well as a skilled population, make it simpler for the nation to carry out these tasks.
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗
• The value chain and the demand for radiation-hardened electronics in a range of applications have both been significantly impacted by COVID-19. Through the use of radiation-hardened electronic components, COVID-19 has a significant effect on satellite manufacturing. This industry, which has a limited number of suppliers, is characterised by low production volumes and a high degree of expertise.
• In addition, COVID-19 has impacted several countries, particularly in Europe, where the third phase of the lockdown was implemented in the first quarter of 2021, by disrupting supply chains, increasing lead times for the supply of raw materials and components, delaying the execution of contracts, and causing lockdowns. Back-end subcontractors and outside silicon foundries are also used for some of the production tasks in the sector.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
BAE Systems,Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES),Honeywell International Inc.,Infineon Technologies AG,Microchip Technology Inc.,Renesas Electronics Corporation,Solitron Devices, Inc.,STMicroelectronics,Teledyne Technologies Inc.,Texas Instruments Incorporated,TTM Technologies Inc.,Xilinx Inc.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲:
On the basis of the 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 segment, the market is divided into:
• Mixed Signal ICs
• Processors & Controllers
• Memory
• Power Management
• Logic
• Others (Sensors, etc.)
On the basis of 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞 segment, the market is divided into:
• Radiation Hardening by Design (RHBD)
• Radiation Hardening by Process (RHBP)
• Radiation Hardening by Shielding (RHBS)
On the basis of 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 segment, the market is divided into:
• Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS)
• Custom-made
On the basis of 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 segment, the market is divided into:
• Space
• Aerospace & Defense
• Nuclear Power Plant
• Others (Research & Development, Metal & Mining, etc.)
