Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Report 2023: Envisions Sector Reaching US$ 2.1 Billion by 2031, with a 4.1% CAGR

Rise in adoption of commercial satellites and increase in investment in space exploration are the key drivers.

A recent report published by Transparency Market Research on โ€œ ๐'๐š๐๐ข๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง-๐‡๐š๐ซ๐๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ ๐„๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ โ€ is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of the market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for radiation-hardened electronics during the forecast period. Surge in investment in Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) operations and growth in funding for military and space exploration are also expected to augment market expansion during the forecast period. Key players operating in the sector are adopting advanced design and manufacturing techniques to ensure that their components offer high radiation tolerance.๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ฒ๐ง๐จ๐ฉ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌโ€ข Radiation hardening is defined as the act of manufacturing electronic components and can withstand the damage caused by ionizing radiation such as particle radiation, and high energy electromagnetic radiation. These products are classically tested one or more resultant effect tests, including total ionizing dose, enhanced low dose rate effects, and single event effects.โ€ข Radiation can cause various types of damage to electronic components, including single-event upsets (SEUs), latch-up, and total dose effects. SEUs occur when a single ionizing particle strikes a sensitive area of an electronic component and changes its state. Latch-up occurs when a component is exposed to a high-energy ionizing particle and becomes permanently conductive, causing a short circuit. Total dose effects occur when a component is exposed to a high dose of radiation over a long period of time and its performance deteriorates.โ€ข Radiation hardened electronics are designed to mitigate these effects using materials and designs that are less susceptible to radiation damage. For instance, radiation-hardened microprocessors are often made using silicon-on-insulator (SOI) technology, which uses an insulating layer between the silicon substrate and the active layer to reduce the susceptibility to SEUs. Other techniques to harden electronics against radiation include redundant circuits, shielding, and radiation-hardened packaging.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐"๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐'๐š๐๐ข๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง-๐‡๐š๐ซ๐๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ ๐„๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญโ€ข Rise in Adoption of Commercial Satellites Boosting Radiation Hardened Electronics Market Dynamics.โ€ข Growth in Investment in Space Exploration.โ€ข High Adoption of Power Management Components.โ€ข Radiation Hardening by Design (RHBD) Gaining Traction.๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒGlobal demand for advanced radiation-hardened components, novel configuration and design methodologies, and software models to enhance electronic component radiation tolerance is accelerating due to the growing number of space operations. The US was the first nation to collaborate closely with many space associations and express interest in launching space exploration initiatives. Its infrastructure for testing and manufacturing, as well as a skilled population, make it simpler for the nation to carry out these tasks.๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—โ€ข The value chain and the demand for radiation-hardened electronics in a range of applications have both been significantly impacted by COVID-19. Through the use of radiation-hardened electronic components, COVID-19 has a significant effect on satellite manufacturing. This industry, which has a limited number of suppliers, is characterised by low production volumes and a high degree of expertise.โ€ข In addition, COVID-19 has impacted several countries, particularly in Europe, where the third phase of the lockdown was implemented in the first quarter of 2021, by disrupting supply chains, increasing lead times for the supply of raw materials and components, delaying the execution of contracts, and causing lockdowns. Back-end subcontractors and outside silicon foundries are also used for some of the production tasks in the sector.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐•๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ƒ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐'๐ž๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ซ๐›๐ข๐ฌ๐ก๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐„๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญBAE Systems,Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES),Honeywell International Inc.,Infineon Technologies AG,Microchip Technology Inc.,Renesas Electronics Corporation,Solitron Devices, Inc.,STMicroelectronics,Teledyne Technologies Inc.,Texas Instruments Incorporated,TTM Technologies Inc.,Xilinx Inc.๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐'๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ฒ:On the basis of the ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ segment, the market is divided into:โ€ข Mixed Signal ICsโ€ข Processors & Controllersโ€ข Memoryโ€ข Power Managementโ€ข Logicโ€ข Others (Sensors, etc.)On the basis of ๐Œ๐š๐ง๐ฎ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐"๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐ข๐ช๐ฎ๐ž segment, the market is divided into:โ€ข Radiation Hardening by Design (RHBD)โ€ข Radiation Hardening by Process (RHBP)โ€ข Radiation Hardening by Shielding (RHBS)On the basis of ๐'๐จ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง segment, the market is divided into:โ€ข Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS)โ€ข Custom-madeOn the basis of ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง segment, the market is divided into:โ€ข Spaceโ€ข Aerospace & Defenseโ€ข Nuclear Power Plantโ€ข Others (Research & Development, Metal & Mining, etc.)