Global Cloud Managed Services Market to Reach $319.4 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Key drivers of the Global Cloud Managed Services Market: growing cloud adoption, cost-efficiency, and focus on core business functions.

PORTLAND, ORIGON, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The report offers an extensive analysis of drivers and opportunities, Covid-19 impact, top segments, regions, and key market players. This report provides a source of guidance for leading market players, shareholders, investors, and new entrants to take necessary steps for consolidating their presence and availing a strong position in the global market.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/754

Covid-19 Scenario:

► The adoption of remote working and work-from-home culture led to surge in implementation of cloud managed services during the pandemic. The demand for cloud-based servers to handle the amount of data generation and ensure seamless operations of business processes increased considerably due to lockdown measures and closure of offices.

► Cloud managed service providers assisted small and medium enterprises in riding with the digital transformation trends and maintaining their daily operations. This enabled them in adapting to cloud and continuing their operations.

► The investments in cloud managed services increased considerably to maintain business continuity, improve efficiency of processes, and ensure seamless operation while serving customers. Post-pandemic, the trend of investing in advanced cloud managed services is expected to continue.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/754

The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global cloud managed services market based on service type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. The report highlights the dominating segments in terms of revenue and growth. This analysis is helpful in determining the segments to be tapped on and devising strategies in the coming years.

Based on service type, the managed infrastructure services segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total share, and is estimated to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the managed security services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 17.3% from 2022 to 2031. The research also analyzes the segments including managed business services, managed network services, managed mobility services, and managed communication and collaboration services.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around three-fifths of the global cloud managed services market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the SMEs segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total market share, and is projected to continue its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the retail segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount On This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cloud-managed-services-market/purchase-options

Access the full summary at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cloud-managed-services-market

Based on region, North America contributed to the largest share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global cloud managed services industry share, and will maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

Key Market Players:

► NEC Corporation

► Atos SE

► Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

► Tata Consultancy Services Limited

► IBM Corporation

► Cloudticity

► Datacom Group Ltd

► RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY

► Accenture plc

► ALE International

► ALE USA Inc.

► NTT DATA Corporation

► Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

► Cisco Systems, Inc.

► Infosys Limited

► Amazon Web Services, Inc.

► Wipro Limited

► Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

► Fujitsu Ltd.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/754

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.