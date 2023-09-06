Quadient Accelerates Growth with Expansion of Cloud Solutions in Japan and the UK for Clients with Data Sovereignty Needs

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announces it has expanded cloud hosting services to Japan and the UK, furthering its commitment to delivering secure, cutting-edge and scalable cloud-based business communication solutions to its customers across the globe. Quadient now has the ability to deploy its Quadient Inspire omnichannel customer communication and journey mapping cloud solutions for clients in Japan and the UK who have data sovereignty needs.



Quadient is a trusted leader in Customer Communications Management (CCM) solutions for organizations of all sizes across regulated industries such as banking, utilities, insurance and healthcare. Data sovereignty is important for many companies as it ensures they retain full control and legal ownership over their sensitive information within the geographical boundaries of their jurisdictions. This control not only fosters trust among customers and partners by demonstrating a commitment to privacy but also enables companies to navigate complex compliance landscapes, mitigate risks and maintain the integrity of their operations.

"We are thrilled to expand our cloud offerings to customers in the UK and Japan, in line with our commitment to deliver leading business communication cloud solutions that empower organizations to connect with their customers in meaningful ways,” said Chris Hartigan, chief solution officer, Intelligent Communication Automation, Quadient. "The transition of Quadient’s software model from license to software-as-a-service has been a key component of our strategy. We remain dedicated to providing industry-leading, cloud-based solutions that are secure, efficient, compliant and scalable to drive business success."

Quadient Inspire is the only fully integrated, any-premise enterprise CCM solution that enables organizations to create and deliver personalized, compliant customer communications across all channels from one centralized platform. The Inspire cloud portfolio includes Inspire Evolve, Inspire Journey, Quadient Messenger, Quadient Omnichannel Orchestration and Quadient Digital Services. To learn more about the Inspire platform, visit https://www.quadient.com/en/customer-communications/inspire-platform.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices. Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

