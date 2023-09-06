St Albans Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2005261

TROOPER: Andrew Underwood

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: September 5, 2023 / 6:00 PM

LOCATION: 715 Kittell Road, Sheldon

VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Tyler Andersen

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 5, 2023, at approximately 1800 hours the Vermont State Police was dispatched to the area of 715 Kittell Road in Sheldon for a report of a large explosion that shook several houses. The Vermont State Police was advised of an individual who has been shooting large amounts of Tannerite in close proximity to neighboring houses. It is believed that Tyler Andersen, age 33, was intentionally doing this to threaten and harass his neighbors. Andersen was issued a citation for Aggravated Disorderly Conduct.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 09-08-23

COURT: Franklin

LODGED – LOCATION:

BAIL:NA

MUG SHOT: Y