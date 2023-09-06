Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,683 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,103 in the last 365 days.

St Albans Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

             

 

CASE#: 23A2005261

 

TROOPER:  Andrew Underwood                             

 

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

 

DATE/TIME: September 5, 2023 / 6:00 PM

 

LOCATION: 715 Kittell Road, Sheldon

 

VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

 

 

ACCUSED: Tyler Andersen                                                                                  

 

AGE: 33

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 5, 2023, at approximately 1800 hours the Vermont State Police was dispatched to the area of 715 Kittell Road in Sheldon for a report of a large explosion that shook several houses. The Vermont State Police was advised of an individual who has been shooting large amounts of Tannerite in close proximity to neighboring houses. It is believed that Tyler Andersen, age 33, was intentionally doing this to threaten and harass his neighbors. Andersen was issued a citation for Aggravated Disorderly Conduct.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE: 09-08-23               

 

COURT: Franklin

 

LODGED – LOCATION:   

 

BAIL:NA

 

MUG SHOT: Y

 



Trooper Andrew Underwood

Vermont State Police-St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993


You just read:

St Albans Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more