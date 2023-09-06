St Albans Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2005261
TROOPER: Andrew Underwood
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: September 5, 2023 / 6:00 PM
LOCATION: 715 Kittell Road, Sheldon
VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Tyler Andersen
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 5, 2023, at approximately 1800 hours the Vermont State Police was dispatched to the area of 715 Kittell Road in Sheldon for a report of a large explosion that shook several houses. The Vermont State Police was advised of an individual who has been shooting large amounts of Tannerite in close proximity to neighboring houses. It is believed that Tyler Andersen, age 33, was intentionally doing this to threaten and harass his neighbors. Andersen was issued a citation for Aggravated Disorderly Conduct.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: 09-08-23
COURT: Franklin
LODGED – LOCATION:
BAIL:NA
MUG SHOT: Y
Trooper Andrew Underwood
Vermont State Police-St Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993