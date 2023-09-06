Data Center Cooling Market to surpass US$ 26.32 billion by 2028 driven by the adoption of advanced cooling technologies
The data center cooling market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 10.08%, to grow from US$13.441 billion in 2021 to US$26.323 billion by 2028.
The data center cooling market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 10.08%, to grow from US$13.441 billion in 2021 to US$26.323 billion by 2028.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the data center cooling market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.08% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$26.323 billion by 2028. The prime factor driving the data center cooling market growth is the growing adoption of advanced cooling technologies.
The data center cooling market is critical to data center efficiency and sustainability. It includes methods and solutions for managing and maintaining ideal temperatures within data centers, guaranteeing the consistent functioning of servers and IT equipment. With rising demand for data storage and processing, data center cooling solutions play an important role in energy efficiency and environmental sustainability, making this market an important component of the current digital infrastructure landscape. The data center cooling market is expanding rapidly due to many important factors: Because of the expansion of data-intensive applications, cloud computing, and digital services, more data centers are being built throughout the world, needing effective cooling solutions. Modern servers and IT equipment create greater heat loads, necessitating the use of modern cooling systems in order to maintain optimal operating temperatures. To enhance cooling efficiency and lower operational costs, innovations such as liquid cooling, hot/cold aisle confinement, and free cooling systems are being adopted. To ensure dependability and uptime, the rise of edge computing and smaller data centers at the network edge necessitates the use of specialized cooling systems.
Renewable energy sources are increasingly being used to power data centers, aligning them with sustainability goals and lowering their carbon impact. Ongoing cooling technology advances, including direct-to-chip cooling and AI-driven optimization, improve cooling efficiency. The growth of cloud services and hyperscale data centers necessitates the use of scalable and effective cooling technologies. Because their new tensor processing units (TPUs) created more heat than their prior data center cooling systems could handle, Google joined Microsoft and Meta in employing A.I. to assist in managing their data centers in June 2022. The cooling system is critical in the information technology and data center industries owing to the need for improved, high-quality cooling options that are more efficient than the old air-cooling solution. Furthermore, as enterprises consolidate data centers, cooling solutions that can manage larger workloads in a smaller footprint are required.
Advanced monitoring and management technologies enable real-time evaluation and modification of cooling systems, hence increasing efficiency and dependability. Data center operators may cut operational expenses and increase overall efficiency by implementing energy-efficient cooling systems. Uptime and dependability in data centers are crucial, demanding cooling solutions capable of maintaining stable temperatures and preventing equipment overheating. As data center operators seek innovative and sustainable cooling solutions to suit their rising infrastructure demands, these growth factors collectively contribute to the expanding data center cooling market.
The data center cooling market has been categorized based on solutions, enterprise size, end-users, industry vertical, and geography. The market has been segmented based on solutions into air conditioners, chillers, cooling towers, and others. Enterprise size is further classified into small, medium, and large.
By region, For the reason of its significant data center infrastructure, strong demand for data processing, and severe environmental laws, North America dominates the data center cooling market. The region is home to a slew of hyperscale data centers and IT behemoths, fuelling the demand for effective cooling systems to handle heat created by server farms. Furthermore, the adoption of modern cooling technologies, such as liquid cooling and free cooling systems, contributes to North America's leadership position. The desire for energy-efficient cooling solutions to lower operating costs and environmental effects propels the growth of this region's data center cooling market.
As a part of the report, the key companies operating in the data center cooling market that have been covered include Vertiv Group Corporation, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Hitachi Ltd., STULZ GmbH, Coolcenteric, Fujitsu General, and 3M among other significant market players.
The data center cooling market analytical report segments the market as below:
• By Solutions
o Air Conditioners
o Chillers
o Economizers
o Cooling Towers
o Others
• By Enterprise Size
o Small
o Medium
o Large
• By End Users
o Colocation Services Provider
o Cloud Service Providers
o Enterprises
• By Industry Vertical
o Banking and Financial Services
o Manufacturing
o Healthcare
o Communication and Technology
o Energy
o Education
o Government
o Media and Entertainment
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Italy
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Japan
• Thailand
• Taiwan
• Others
Companies Profiled
• Vertiv Group Corporation
• Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
• Hitachi Ltd.
• STULZ GmbH
• Coolcenteric
• Fujitsu General
• 3M
• *List is not exhaustive
