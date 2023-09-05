PRESS RELEASE: PRESENTATION OF CREDENTIAL OF THE AMBASSADOR EXTRAORDINARY AND PLENIPOTENTIARY OF BRAZIL TO THE INDEPENDENT STATE OF SAMOA

(WEDNESDAY 6th SEPTEMBER 2023)

The new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Brazil to Samoa, H.E. Mr. Marcos Arbizu de Souza Campos presented his Letter of Credence to the Member of the Council of Deputies, Afioga Le Mamea Ropati Mualia this morning during a Credentials ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Ambassador Campos is accredited to Samoa with residence in Wellington, New Zealand.

During the credential ceremony, Afioga Le Mamea Ropati Mualia in his remarks stated that Samoa values the relationship with Brazil, which is characterized by mutual respect and friendship since diplomatic relations were formalized in 2005. Ambassador Campos reciprocated the sentiments in his remarks and feels privileged to be entrusted to contribute to the process of building and strengthening of bilateral relations between Brazil and Samoa. Ambassador Campos also announced a donation from Brazilian Cooperation Agency of 25 water purifier units for the people of Samoa. Brazil and Samoa have a shared membership in the United Nations and its specialized agencies which reflects common interest to work collaboratively to accomplish their shared objectives for the sustainable development and issues of mutual interest.

Ambassador Marcos Arbizu de Souza Campos commenced his foreign affairs career on March 1st 1990. In 1991, he was posted as a Third Secretary and proceeded to take on the roles of Second Secretary and First Secretary in the following years. He was posted in various diplomatic missions of Brazil abroad from 1995 to 2012 where he served as Counsellor and Minister, Second Class and First Class. In 2019, he served as a Special Advisor in the office of the Special Advisor on Federal and Congressional Affairs where he proceeded to his current position as the Ambassador of Brazil in Wellington, New Zealand. His Excellency holds a Diploma in International Relations from the University of Brasilia and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration and Governmental Management from the National School of Public Administration – Escola Nacional de Administracão Publica.

