Iranian/ American Filmmaker Maryam Pirband Takes Audiences on a Thrilling Adventure with "VERTICAL"

Vertical Movie Poster

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- [ Mexico-2023] - Prepare to be captivated by the latest cinematic masterpiece from acclaimed director Maryam Pirband. Shot in Leon Guanajuato, Mexico, Showcases Unique Locations and Stunning Visual Effects. "VERTICAL" is an action-packed adventure that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats as they embark on a journey to prevent the end of the world.

In "VERTICAL," every 100 years, a member of the Yayauqui family is tasked with sacrificing a human at the altar to avert the impending apocalypse. This time, it's Rita's turn. Played by the talented [Carolina Segura Gallardo], Rita finds herself thrust into a world of danger and uncertainty as she must navigate the treacherous Vertical Zone, where a terrifying monster resides.

Despite her initial disbelief, Rita is compelled to accept the mission due to her desperate need for money to reunite with her daughter. What starts as a TV stunt and adventure show quickly becomes a life-or-death situation as Rita races against time to fulfill her duty and save humanity from destruction. "VERTICAL" is a groundbreaking film that pushes the boundaries of the action-adventure genre. The Writer Ruben Arnaiz 's visionary storytelling and Director Maryam Pirband's unique perspective shine through in every frame, captivating audiences with stunning visuals and heart-pounding action sequences.

The visual effects team behind this movie is renowned in Hollywood, having been nominated for the prestigious Academy Award. With an impressive portfolio that includes blockbuster hits such as 'Twister,' 'Blade Runner,' 'Avatar,' and 'Jumanji,' their expertise is evident in every frame of this film. The film boasts a talented ensemble cast, including [The twin stars, Andrew and Steven Dasz, Alberto Lopes, and seventy other talented actors from Spanish cinema ], who bring their characters to life with depth and authenticity. Their performances and Pirband's masterful direction create a truly immersive cinematic experience that will leave a lasting impact. The twin Argentinian/Chinese stars, whose performances are nothing short of perfection. Their chemistry on-screen adds depth and intrigue to the story, making it an unforgettable experience.

"VERTICAL" is a testament to the power of storytelling and the resilience of the human spirit. It explores themes of sacrifice, redemption, and the lengths we are willing to go to protect the ones we love. With its gripping narrative and breathtaking visuals, this film will resonate with audiences worldwide.

Don't miss your chance to experience the thrill and excitement of "VERTICAL." Stay tuned for release dates and further updates on this highly anticipated film.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/u0yIukIDZqY

IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10810172/reference/?ref_=tt_mv_close

