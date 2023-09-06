Pantograph Charger Scope for Market: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, and Revenue Projections by 2032

Allied Market Research - Logo

Pantograph Charger Market by Charging Type, by Component and by Connector (J1772, J1772) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pantograph charger is a curbside charging station includes an overhead structure overhanging the street. After the bus pulls up to the charging station, contacts are lowered from the overhead charger on a pantograph and connect to rails mounted on the forward roof of the bus. China and the United States registered higher adoption of electric buses, over the past three . In the coming years, the above countries are expected to continue to deploy more electric buses, owing to strong encouragement from the governments, transit agencies, as well as other green vehicle supporting communities and organizations. For instance, in the United States, in 2018, Electrify America, the subsidiary of Volkswagen Group, announced its plan to invest USD 44 million to support the Green City program in the city of Sacramento. The electric bus charging infrastructure market is led by China, followed by Europe and North America, respectively. The other developing countries like India are fueling the electric bus charging infrastructure market by adopting more number of electric buses in the country. The pantograph charging system market is anticipated to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for electric vehicles. There is a surge in the utilization of electric bus charging system, owing to the decreasing cost of batteries. The growing efforts to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, along with the rise in favorable government regulations have surged its application across the globe.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The production and sales of new vehicles had come to a halt across the globe as the whole ecosystem had been disrupted in the initial outbreak of COVID 19. OEMs had to wait until lockdowns were lifted to resume production, which affected their businesses. Hence, vehicle manufacturers had to adjust the production volume. However, when it came to pantograph charging stations, their numbers grew at a faster rate compared to previous year as various countries are planning to speed up the EV usage and have increased investment in pantograph charging infrastructure. The automotive industry is highly capital-intensive and relies on frequent financing to continue operations. Thus, the production suspension during the outbreak and lower demand may have an unprecedented impact on electric bus sales. During the pandemic, the number of level 2 pantograph charging stations grew at a fast rate as many operators adopted electric bus. Pantograph charging sales had taken a huge hit in the first two quarters of 2020. However, the majority of the automakers and EV charging providers resumed pantograph charger’s production with limited production and necessary measures.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬

Penetration of electric buses, charging time & plug type, and low charging cost are driving the growth of the market.

Lack of necessary infrastructure and the lack of resources to meet electricity demand hampers the growth of the market.

Rise in efforts to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and along with the government regulations to limit environment pollution have surged its application across the globe.

The pantograph charger market trends are as follows:

𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭 𝐞𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

The conventional gas-powered buses make use of an internal combustion engine to generate power. In an ideal scenario, the combustion system fully incinerates the fuel and only creates carbon dioxide and water as waste; however, the combustion system generates various greenhouse gases, leading to environmental pollution. On the other hand, an electric vehicle uses an electric motor powered via a continuous supply of current; hence, it does not create any pollutants. The U.S., Germany, France, and China have implemented stringent government laws and regulations for vehicular emission, making it mandatory for the automobile manufacturers to use advanced technologies to combat high-emission levels in vehicles. A program launched by California Air Resources Board (CARB) also includes guidelines for manufacturers to produce and deliver zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs), substantially boosting the adoption of electric buses and thereby propelling the market for pantograph charger.

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 & 𝐩𝐥𝐮𝐠 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞

One of the major challenges to electric vehicle charging stations market is reduction in charging time for electric buses. Currently there is R&D going on for faster EV charger types so that they can be charged in same time as a fossil fuel vehicle. Fast chargers are available in the market which can charge EV in less than 30 mins and since the last few years, ultra-fast chargers have come out which can charge EV’s in less than 15 mins. For instance, Siemens AG signed an agreement with Denmark’s Movia for the delivery of fast-charging stations with a pantograph for electric buses. Siemens AG would supply a 150 kW, 300kW, and 450kW charging station equipped with an inverted pantograph and eBus cloud remote monitoring system. Plug type is also a major challenge for EV charging as different EV’s have different plug types. This needs to be universalized so that every charging station can be used to charge any kind of electric buses.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

•This study presents the analytical depiction of the pantograph charger market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

•The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the pantograph charger market.

•The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the pantograph charger market growth scenario.

•The report provides a detailed pantograph charger market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

•Which are the leading market players active in the pantograph charger market?

•What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

•What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

•What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the pantograph charger market?

•What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 : Shell, ChargePoint, Hangzhou Aoneng Power Supply Equipment Co., Ltd., Electrify America LLC., Seimens AG, Tesla, BYD, ABB, Blink Charging, Royal Dutch Shell PLC

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 : Level 1, Level 2, DCFC

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 : Hardware, Software, Services

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 : J1772

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 : North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Rest of LAMEA)