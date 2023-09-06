Apple Juice Concentrate Market to Top US$ 13 Billion at a CAGR of 5.2% by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Europe leads with a 44% market share in apple juice concentrate, driven by health-conscious consumer preferences but challenged by sugar and calorie concerns.

Rockville, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Apple Juice Concentrate Market is projected to reach a value of US$ 13 billion by 2033-end, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2023 and 2033.



Apple juice is derived from the maceration and pressing of apples, offering a plethora of health benefits. Through the production process, enzymatic and centrifugal clarifying methods may be employed to eliminate pectin and starch from the juice. Dehydration techniques are utilized for juice concentration. The global market has witnessed remarkable progress in manufacturing and packaging aimed at captivating a larger consumer base.

Modern trends reflect a preference for premium juices in smaller quantities, driven by a willingness to spend more for perceived health benefits. Consequently, there has been an increase in the popularity of juice categories containing a high percentage of actual fruit content. The higher sugar content in 100% apple juice, despite health awareness, has somewhat constrained recent market expansion.

Escalating demand for concentrated apple juice from the food and beverages industry is driving marker growth. This demand stems from its utilization in diversifying the flavors of various food products. Additionally, a surge in requests for dietary supplements, which are employed medicinally and prescribed by medical professionals, is poised to further stimulate market expansion.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for apple juice concentrate is valued at US$ 7.8 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for apple juice concentrate is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% through 2033.

By the end of 2033, the global market is anticipated to reach US$ 13 billion.

Europe is set to hold a market share of 44% in 2023.

Clarified apple juice concentrate is expected to capture a market share of 58% in 2023.

Sales of apple juice concentrate in France are expected to rise at 6.1% CAGR through 2033.

Beverages account for 71% share of the global market in 2023.





“Expansion of the market is being driven by changes in consumer lifestyles and dietary choices, resulting in increased consumption of convenient, health-conscious, and budget-friendly nutritional alternatives such as packaged fruit juices. Additionally, the food and beverage industry is generating increased demand for apple juice concentrate,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 13 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 5.2 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 80Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures



Market Competition

Market growth trajectory is set to be revitalized by the growing introduction of food products centered on concentrated apple juice. Manufacturers are strategically diversifying their offerings with an array of flavors, alongside the introduction of fruit juices devoid of preservatives and added sugars, aimed at expanding their reach among consumers.

An illustrative case in point is the February 2019 announcement by Wedderspoon, a manufacturer of Manuka honey and honey-based products, regarding the rollout of its innovative range of apple cider vinegar concentrates infused with Manuka honey. This product lineup, available in a trio of distinct flavors, contributes to functions such as immunity boost and detoxification. These beverages, enriched with enzymes, amino acids, antioxidants, and ingredients such as matcha, turmeric, and blackcurrant, exemplify the ongoing trend toward enhanced offerings in the market.



The apple juice concentrate market presents a vibrant and diverse competitive landscape, characterized by a wide spectrum of players vying for market share and consumer attention. These participants range from multinational giants to regional producers, collectively shaping the market's dynamics.

Established brands with a rich history in the beverage industry often enjoy a significant presence in the apple juice concentrate market. Their well-established reputation, extensive distribution networks, and loyal consumer base provide them with a competitive edge.

In March 2019, Coca-Cola India, a subsidiary of the renowned beverage conglomerate Coca-Cola, introduced an innovative sub-brand within their Minute Maid portfolio, known as "Minute Maid Apple Sparkle." This new addition to the Minute Maid brand family offers consumers a sparkling apple juice meticulously crafted from the finest Kashmiri apples and apple concentrates, showcasing the industry's commitment to innovation and quality.



Key Companies Profiled

Juice Generation

Hain Celestial

SUJA LIFE

CEDAR Juice

Juice Warrior

Rauch Fruit Juice

Tree Top

Huiyuan Juice

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global apple juice concentrate market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (cloudy, de-ionized, clarified), application (fruit juices, tea, beverages, food products), distribution channel (online, offline), and processing method (cold-pressed, extraction), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

