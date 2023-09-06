Major project to stabilize and improve safety on US 340 near Harpers Ferry to begin one week from today

In May 2023, Triton Construction Inc. was awarded a contract for $10,277,500 to remove rock and install rockfall barriers on a one mile section of US 340 where it hugs the Shenandoah River just south of Harpers Ferry. The project will require closing US 340 completely until the project is complete.
Work is scheduled to be completed within 90 days. Access to the Appalachian Trail over the US 340 bridge across the Shenandoah River will remain open through the construction period, but may be interrupted for brief periods of time to allow helicopters to access the work site.
US 340 is a high-traffic volume corridor carrying about 24,500 vehicles a day including local, commuter, and truck traffic from West Virginia, Virginia, and Maryland.
