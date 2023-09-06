Toronto Book Signing Featuring Mortaza Tokhy Age 12 Youngest Published Child Book Author In Horror September 24, 2023
Mortaza Tokhy, the youngest Published Child Book Author In Horror from Toronto announces newest Book Signing "The Grave Walker" In Toronto September 24, 2023
Mortaza Tokhy is the youngest published child book author jn the Horror genre on record”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In Toronto, on September 24, 2023, Mortaza Tokhy, the youngest Published Child Book Author In Horror, will be holding a book signing at Chapters Books of his newest book "The Grave Walker." Mortaza says this is a compilation book of his latest seven horror short stories. Mortaza Tokhy is a remarkable child author from Toronto who, at the tender age of twelve, possesses an extraordinary affinity for the paranormal, sci-fi, and horror genres. This book compiles Mortaza's exquisite short stories, unveiling his prodigious talent in crafting spine-chilling narratives. Despite his young age, Mortaza has honed his writing skills to perfection and harnessed astounding creativity that few can fathom.
— True American Publishing
" I spend a great deal of time alone working on new story concepts and character development around regular schoolwork," says Mortaza. " I get a lot of support from my publishing company, True American Publishing, who have been amazing." Mortaza published many stories in e-books when he first started. He says this is his second paperback. All of Mortaza's books are sold worldwide in most countries. His latest book signing will be held in Toronto at the Chapters Book Store on September 24, 2023.
About Mortaza Tokhy
Mortaza Tokhy is the youngest published child book author jn the Horror genre on record with over eleven books both paperback and e-book. He is published by True American Publishing New York.
Website: www.horrorvhorror.com
Book Signing Location
Chapters Books
Kennedy Commons Toronto
