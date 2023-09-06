PHILIPPINES, September 6 - Press Release

September 6, 2023 Bong Go provides additional assistance to disadvantaged workers in Bustos, Bulacan Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, in collaboration with Congresswoman Augustina "Tina" Pancho, extended assistance to 150 disadvantaged workers at the Bustos municipal gymnasium in Bulacan on Friday, September 1. Go's team distributed snacks and shirts to each beneficiary. Furthermore, the senator's staff also gave away shoes, mobile phones, and balls for basketball and volleyball to select recipients. A team from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) likewise extended livelihood support through its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. "Sa pamamagitan ng programa na ito, tayo ay nakatutulong sa mga manggagawang naapektuhan ng krisis at nagbibigay ng agarang tulong sa kanilang mga pangangailangan," expressed Go in his video message. "Patuloy po tayong magtutulungan upang mas mapabuti pa ang kalagayan ng ating mga disadvantaged at displaced workers. Magkasama tayo sa layuning ito na makabuo ng mas makatarungan at mas matatag na lipunan para sa lahat ng Pilipino," he added. On the same day, another team of Go was in Baliuag City and provided similar assistance to more disadvantaged residents. Go also highlighted Republic Act No. 11960, also referred to as the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines Act, which he authored and co-sponsored in the Senate. The law is designed to bolster entrepreneurship and local economic advancement by showcasing and supporting distinctive products originating from various towns across the nation. The OTOP program encourages Filipinos to take pride in their local products, providing a platform for small-scale producers to access a wider market. Go also emphasized the potential of the OTOP program in generating employment opportunities and catalyzing economic progress within communities. The senator underscored that through the promotion and investment in locally crafted goods, the OTOP Philippines Act could significantly help local economies and establish sustainable livelihoods for numerous individuals and families across the country. Senator Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, offered assistance to those with health concerns through the Malasakit Centers located at the Bulacan Medical Center in Malolos City, Rogaciano M. Mercado Memorial Hospital in Sta. Maria, and Ospital ng Lungsod ng San Jose del Monte in San Jose del Monte City. The Malasakit Centers program brings together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office to reduce hospital expenses for patients to the lowest possible amount. Principally authored and sponsored by Go, the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019 has successfully established 158 operational centers and has helped over seven million particularly poor and indigent patients nationwide, as reported by the DOH. Senator Go also supported the establishment of Super Health Centers across the country, bringing government medical services closer to the grassroots. In the province of Bulacan, the DOH has identified strategic locations to establish Super Health Centers, including the cities of Baliuag, Meycauayan, and San Jose del Monte, and the towns of Angat, Balagtas, Bulakan, Pandi, San Miguel, Guiguinto, Marilao, Obando, Paombong, Plaridel, San Ildefonso, and San Rafael. Through the collaborative efforts of fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds were allocated for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 in 2023, with the DOH, the lead implementing agency, identifying strategic areas for construction. Go also emphasized the significance of the recently passed RA 11959. As the principal sponsor and one of its authors, the Regional Specialty Centers Act mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. As vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Go supported several projects in the province, including the rehabilitation of the Bulacan State University Activity Center and the construction of a multipurpose building in Malolos City, construction of drainages, provision of medical equipment for local hospitals, improvement of the Pandi District Hospital, concreting of a farm-to-market road in San Ildefonso, and many more. On August 12 and 13, Go's team helped those affected by Typhoon Egay in Malolos City, Pandi, and Calumpit.