STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON AUGUST INFLATION RATE

In recent months, we have witnessed a notable increase in the prices of fuel and essential agricultural goods such as rice. The spike of 5.3% inflation rate in August underscores the continued erosion of the purchasing power for most Filipinos.

On the other hand, this should serve as a collective call to action for the government and industry players. It is imperative that concerted efforts be made to achieve self-sufficiency and lessen our reliance from imports, and consequently improve our exposure to the volatile global prices.

Let's vigilantly continue to monitor the situation and work collectively to find sustainable solutions to combat the challenges posed by the August inflation surge.