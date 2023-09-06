Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on DepEd's admission of surveillance in schools

Children are never legitimate targets for spying.

I support the DepEd's goal of making our places of learning safe. However, government efforts should not trample on the rights of our innocent and vulnerable students, teachers, parents and school personnel. Hindi dapat madamay ang mga estudyante sa surveillance laban sa mga abusado at kriminal.

Ayon mismo kay VP Duterte noong hearing, ang target ng surveillance operation ay "learners, and our teaching and non-teaching DepEd personnel." This raises a lot of alarming questions - Sino ang mismong nangongolekta at nagcoconduct ng surveillance sa mga paaralan? May mga guro ba o principal na isasali sa surveillance activities?

I wish to remind the DepEd that the government has the primordial duty of fostering an environment of freedom and dignity for our young students, based on both local and international laws. Keeping our children safe includes keeping them away from the potential abuse associated with state surveillance. Hayaan nating matuto ang kabataan nang walang pag-aalinlangan kung sila ba ay tinitiktikan.

As chair of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, there should be greater transparency on the scope and extent of these surveillance operations, especially if they are poised to infringe on the special protections and rights held by children.

I reiterate my call to reallocate the DepEd's proposed confidential budget of P150 million - which is larger than the proposed P101 million confidential budget of the Department of National Defense (DND) - and for DepEd to focus on fulfilling its basic mandate of providing accessible, equitable and quality basic education.

Hanggang ngayon hindi malinaw kung paano gagamitin ng DepEd ang napakalaki na confidential budget na ito na mas malaki pa sa confidential fund ng mismong DND. Let's set our priorities straight, and ensure that not a single peso in public funds is wasted on vague and/or counterproductive measures.

###

VIDEO LINK:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xdPTHNZXn2XSJiQbhzalbnse5dUYuCRV/view