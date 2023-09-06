Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,685 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,089 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno's proposal to scrap free tertiary education

PHILIPPINES, September 6 - Press Release
September 6, 2023

STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON FINANCE SECRETARY BENJAMIN DIOKNO'S PROPOSAL TO SCRAP FREE TERTIARY EDUCATION

Nakakahiyang mismong ang gobyerno ang umaatras sa constitutional duty nitong siguraduhin na accessible ang education sa lahat ng antas para sa lahat.

As it stands, free tertiary education prioritizes the youth who are academically able and who come from poor families.

With Sec. Diokno's proposal, mas may deserving pa ba sa kanila na mapabuti ang kalagayaan at maabot ang pangarap na makapagtapos ng pag-aaral?

Being selective in the implementation of universal access to quality tertiary education won't address the perennial issue of dropout rates unless our economic managers, like Sec. Diokno, address rising costs of education-related day-to-day expenses -- mula sa pamasahe, pagkain/pambaon, at iba pa -- and providing families jobs and livelihood to prevent students from dropping out of school.

Trabaho ng gobyerno na bigyang dagdag na suporta at ayuda ang mga mag-aaral na makumpleto at makapagtapos ng kanilang pag-aaral. Providing free tuition is the first step, and the government should do more to ensure their day-to-day expenses are met.

Kung gusto talagang tulungan ni Sec. Diokno ang usapin ng maaksayang paggamit ng pondo ng gobyerno, bakit hindi niya busisiin ang mga pondong nailagak sa mga ahensyang hindi naman dapat, gaya ng confidential funds, at mga hindi nagagamit ng tama?

 ###

VIDEO LINK:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rWqgHX87uwJuk6JzVxlal6h_L3Ecfqhi/view

You just read:

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno's proposal to scrap free tertiary education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more