Business Law Professor, Cheryl Guz, Shares Her Mission in Assisting Small Businesses

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cheryl Guz, a respected attorney and the proprietor of Cheryl Guz Law, is on a mission to empower small businesses and individuals by providing them with accessible legal expertise. With a multi-faceted career that encompasses legal practice, academia, and community involvement, Cheryl Guz is making a significant impact on the business landscape.

Cheryl Guz's commitment to helping businesses thrive is evident through her comprehensive approach. As an adjunct professor of Business Law and Ethics at the Colangelo College of Business, Grand Canyon University, she imparts her legal knowledge to aspiring business professionals. Since assuming this role in 2019, Cheryl Guz has taken on the role of a traditional instructor, offering business major undergraduate students a comprehensive overview of the laws that shape the business environment in the United States. Her unique teaching style goes beyond theory, guiding students through real-world scenarios and fostering discussions on the ethical implications of decisions from various stakeholders' perspectives.

However, Cheryl Guz's influence extends far beyond the classroom. In her legal practice, she actively assists businesses in navigating legal matters routinely faced by small business owners. Her expertise encompasses the formation of Arizona corporations, limited liability companies (LLCs), and non-profit organizations. Cheryl Guz's legal acumen doesn't stop at establishment; she offers critical legal advice and risk mitigation strategies to her clients, which include real estate brokers, property managers, and restaurant owners, among others. Her proficiency in structuring, negotiating, and drafting a diverse array of legal agreements, from simple to complex, including partnership and joint venture agreements, further showcases her dedication to her clients' success.

Cheryl Guz's practice also focuses on probate avoidance estate planning, reflecting her commitment to securing the future of her clients and their loved ones. Collaborating with a network of professionals, she paves the way for individuals to navigate the challenges of aging while ensuring their hard-earned assets are passed on with minimal court interference. This holistic approach not only showcases her legal prowess but also her genuine concern for the well-being of her clients and their families.

One of Cheryl Guz's most notable endeavors is her role as a founding member of the West Valley Business Exchange. This dynamic organization serves as a platform for local business owners and professionals to cultivate lasting relationships through warm referrals. With each member representing a unique market that often intersects with other industry needs, the West Valley Business Exchange creates a thriving ecosystem of collaboration and support. Cheryl is also an active participant in the Southwest Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Cheryl Guz's overarching mission is to make legal services accessible to small business owners and ordinary individuals alike. She envisions a landscape where legal expertise is not a barrier to success. To this end, she strives to combine legal services with coaching in a concierge format. By equipping her clients with the skills and knowledge needed to handle certain tasks on their own, Cheryl Guz empowers them to take control of their legal matters. This innovative approach underscores her commitment to her clients' empowerment and financial well-being.

In an era where legal complexities can often hinder progress, Cheryl Guz stands as a beacon of clarity and support. Her dedication to her students, clients, and the broader business community exemplifies her tireless efforts to transform legal services from an obstacle to an enabler of success. As Cheryl Guz continues to blend academia, practice, and community engagement, her mission to uplift small businesses and individuals remains unwavering.

