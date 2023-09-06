Hytera Enters Annual Framework Agreement with Sinopec Group

Shenzhen, China--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Hytera Communications (SZSE: 002583), a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, has won the bid for the 2023-2024 Sinopec Group’s industrial two-way radio equipment procurement in August 2023. Hytera is the sole winner of the bid and the scope of procurement encompasses a diverse range of products, including infrastructure of TETRA, PDT, and PoC, as well as intrinsically safe two-way radios and body-worn cameras (BWC).





As the world's largest oil refinery and the second-largest chemical company, Sinopec Group has consistently prioritized the development of its Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) infrastructure. This bid leads to Sinopec Group’s first centralized framework purchase of two-way radio devices and systems. The collaboration aims at ensuring safe and efficient operations across Sinopec plants.





“Hytera has proudly served many petrochemical customers across the world, prioritizing workplace safety above all else. This partnership is another testament to the industry's recognition of Hytera products and capabilities,” said Mu Qiao, general manager of Hytera China, “As we look ahead, we are determined to continue providing products and empower safe, reliable, and efficient operation for an even broader range of customers in the energy and petrochemical industries. This commitment drives us to push the boundaries of technological innovation and to meet the evolving needs of our clients.”









Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZSE: 002583) is a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions. With voice, video, and data capabilities, we provide faster, safer, and more versatile connectivity for business and mission-critical users. We make the world more efficient and safer by enabling our customers to achieve more in both daily operations and emergency response.









