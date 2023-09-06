BAXTER SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Baxter International Inc. - BAX

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 11, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX), if they purchased the Company’s securities between May 12, 2022 and February 8, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.



What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Baxter and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-bax/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by September 11, 2023 .

About the Lawsuit

Baxter and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 9, 2023, pre-market, the Company announced its Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2002 earnings results, disclosing that, despite its prior assurances, the problems with its supply chain and the resulting effect on its operations was not under control, that it did not meet its earnings guidance for the year, and that earnings guidance going forward would have to be lowered for the first quarter of 2023.

On this news, shares of Baxter fell from $45.68 per share to $41.01 per share, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Kelley v. Baxter International, Inc., et al., No. 23-cv-04497.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

