Travel Advisory: I-295 and Mendon Road Overnight Closures Scheduled this Week in Cumberland

RHODE ISLAND, September 5 - The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will temporarily close sections of I-295 overnight this week for demolition associated with the replacement of the Mendon Road Bridge in Cumberland. Signed detours will be established with trailblazing signs to aid motorists. During these nights, RIDOT also will temporary close Mendon Road (Route 122) at the bridge.

The temporary closures take place between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. RIDOT scheduled these operations during the overnight hours to minimize the disruption to travelers and businesses, when most businesses are closed and traffic volumes are lowest.

The closure schedule and signed detours are as follows:

Tuesday, September 5: I-295 South closed. All traffic will take the Mendon Road off-ramp (Exit 20). The detour follows Route 122 North, to Route 99 South to Route 146 South to return to I-295 South.

Wednesday, September 6: I-295 North closed. The detour uses Route 146 South (Exit 18A) to Route 116 (Exit 7), then follow Route 116 East to Route 122 North to the on-ramp back to I-295.

On both evenings, Mendon Road at the bridge will be closed. Traffic on Mendon Road southbound should use Route 120 (Nate Whipple Highway) to Route 114 South (Diamond Hill Road) to Route 116 West (Angell Road) to return to Mendon Road. Northbound traffic on Mendon Road can use the on-ramp to I-295 North, reverse direction to I-295 South at the Diamond Hill Road interchange (Exit 22), then take the Mendon Road exit.

In approximately two weeks on Friday night, September 22, RIDOT will reduce the travel lanes in the area of Exit 20 at the bridge from three lanes to two. This will be in place until late 2024 as RIDOT begins reconstruction of the bridge's piers and abutments. Also during 2024, RIDOT will shift traffic to the south side of the Mendon Road Bridge so it can demolish and replace the other half of the bridge. The entire project will be done in summer 2025.

The Mendon Road Bridge was built in 1965 and was badly deteriorated, having been classified as structurally deficient for more than 10 years. It carries 22,300 vehicles per day and is a vital link for Cumberland as one of two primary north-south routes through the town.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Mendon Road Bridge Project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.