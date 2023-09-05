Suspect Sought in an Assault With Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed (Gun) Offense: 3900 Block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault With Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, September 3, 2023, in the 3900 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southwest.

At approximately 4:16 p.m., the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the victim. The suspect then shot the victim and fled the scene without obtaining any property. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.