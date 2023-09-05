Slow Down in School Zones: Stay Safe. Drive Smart. Protect Our Future.

As the new school year is underway, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is committed to ensuring the safety of students, parents, and pedestrians across the District during the busy back-to-school season.

With increased traffic around schools, it is essential for drivers to exercise caution and obey traffic laws to make sure everyone reaches their destinations safely.

The next time you are walking, biking, or driving in a school zone, MPD wants to remind you about traffic safety. Everyone should watch the road, not their phones.

For Drivers:



Adhere to all school zone speed limits.

Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks. Avoid passing other cars that are stopped at crosswalks, as they may be stopped for pedestrians.

Watch for school buses and be prepared to stop. It is illegal to pass a school bus if it has lights flashing and the stop arm extended.

Watch for pedestrians and bicyclists, especially around crosswalks and driveways.

Come to a complete stop at stop signs.

Drop off/Pick-Up Safety: Follow school procedures and designated areas. Do not load or unload children across the street from the school.

Follow parking regulations.

For Pedestrians:

Stay on sidewalks whenever possible. If there is no sidewalk, walk on the edge of the street facing traffic.

Obey directions from crossing guards.

Whenever they are available, used marked crosswalks to cross the street, and look left-right-left for cars or bikes before crossing.

Make sure you never play, push, or shove others when you walk around traffic.

If extracurricular activities mean you’ll be walking or biking in the dark, stay visible by wearing bright clothing and reflective accessories.

For Bicyclists:

Always wear a correctly fitted helmet, and securely fasten the chin strap.

Ride in the same direction as traffic and follow traffic signs and signals.

Stay in the bike lane whenever possible.

MPD’s Commitment:

MPD officers are proactively patrolling in school zones around the city for a Traffic Safety Enforcement and Education Detail. During this detail, MPD officers will focus on distracted driving, speeding, stop sign violations and pedestrian violations.

This detail will take place each school day in the morning from 6:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m., and in the afternoon from 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. It started Monday, August 28, 2023, and will end Monday, June 17, 2024.

The District of Columbia continues to work towards eliminating all fatal and serious injury crashes through the citywide Vision Zero initiative. MPD wants drivers to stay safe while on the roads and address drivers who put others at risk. As the school year begins, community members should expect to see numerous planned Traffic Safety Compliance Checkpoints throughout the district.

The Metropolitan Police Department is committed to our partnerships with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the District Department of Transportation, and the US Department of Transportation to make the roadways in our communities a safe place for everyone.

###