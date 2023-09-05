Arrest Made in Second Degree Child Sexual Abuse Offense in the 1300 Block of Childress Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division announce an arrest has been made in reference to Second Degree Child Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in the 1300 block of Childress Street, Northeast.

At approximately 7:25 pm, the suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim at the listed location.

On Tuesday, September 5, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 41-year-old Deantre Jones of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Child Sexual Abuse.

###