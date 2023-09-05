Submit Release
Office of the Governor – News Release – Governor Green Encourages Wildfire Survivors to Check Policies for Vehicle Loss

GOVERNOR GREEN ENCOURAGES WILDFIRE SURVIVORS TO CHECK POLICIES FOR VEHICLE LOSS

 

September 5, 2023

 

KAHULUI, Hawaiʻi – Governor Josh Green, M.D. is announcing a vehicle replacement program for survivors of the Maui wildfire disaster, as an option toward recovery.

“With the Hawaiʻi Fire Relief Housing Program up and running to meet the immediate housing needs of those affected by the Maui wildfires, we’re highlighting another priority need—transportation,” said Governor Green.

The Governor has worked with Avis Budget Car Rental, Enterprise Rent-a-Car, and Hertz to make additional vehicles available for purchase. Interested individuals can visit https://Hertzcarsales.com, or for Avis Budget orEnterprise, reach out to any local Maui automobile dealership for more details.

Call your insurance company or agent if your car was damaged or destroyed

If you have comprehensive coverage (also known as “other than collision”) on your automobile insurance policy, submit a claim for any fire or storm damage to your vehicle.

Filing a comprehensive claim as quickly as possible is recommended so you can use claim proceeds to purchase a replacement vehicle from a car dealer, a private seller or from this recently released pool of rental cars.

If you have questions about an automobile or homeowners claim, please contact the Hawaiʻi Insurance Division at (808) 586-2790 or visit http://cca.hawaii.gov/fireclaims

For a list of resources including the locations of the recovery centers, visit https://dod.hawaii.gov/hiema/august-2023-wildfires/

