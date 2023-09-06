Four Weeks Left to Hear RNG Expert at Southeast RNG Conference

We have some of the real leaders in the Southeast RNG market” — Tom Gellrich, founder and CEO RNG Directory

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Southeast RNG Conference on October 4 at the Hilton Charlotte - Airport offers a unique opportunity to hear national and regional experts to discuss the RNG opportunities unfolding in the Southeast.

Given the Southeast U.S. is a major livestock producer, can leverage an array of natural gas pipelines, and is growing in population and energy usage/need, it’s the perfect location to capitalize on Renewable Natural Gas (RNG). Five to the thirteen states with the greatest RNG production potential are in the Southeast.

A number of companies are already taking advantage of the RNG market in the Southeast. These companies will have featured speakers at RNG Directory’s Southeast RNG Conference on October 4, 2023 at the Hilton Charlotte Airport. These “first-movers” has enjoyed success in the RNG Market and will be sharing their experiences with the registrants at the conference.

The Southeast RNG Conference will feature the following speakers:

• Zach Chapin - Dominion Energy

• Gus Simmons - Cavanaugh & Associates

• Mike Fenton - The Landfill Group

• Brad Huxter – Trillium Energy

• Chelsa Oren - EcoEngineers

• Ken Thomson - Mustang Sampling/Valtronics

“We have some of the real leaders in the Southeast RNG market,” stated Tom Gellrich, founder and CEO, RNG Directory. He further added, “These are the companies leading RNG efforts in the Southeast.”

The Southeast RNG Conference will afford unique opportunities for companies looking to enter or expand their business into the rapidly growing RNG sector.