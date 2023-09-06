Pete J. D’Arruda Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Never Give Up,” Co-Authored with Dick Vitale

Best Selling Author - Pete J. D’Arruda

APEX, NC, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pete J. D’Arruda, Investment Advisor, has collaborated with sports icon Dick Vitale and a distinguished group of professionals from across the globe to co-author the highly acclaimed book, "Never Give Up." Published by SuccessBooks®, the book was officially released on August 31, 2023.

Upon its release, “Never Give Up” made waves in the literary world. Securing top spots on Amazon's coveted best seller lists, in addition to soaring to the #2 spots on the NEW RELEASE List for both Direct Marketing and the Sales & Selling category, as well as securing a solid #5 spot on the NEW RELEASE list for Entrepreneurship, solidifying its status as a must-read for aspiring entrepreneurs and marketing enthusiasts alike. With its compelling insights and unwavering spirit, “Never Give Up" has undoubtedly earned its place among the best of the best in the world of literature and motivation.



Coach Pete's contribution, titled "Obscurity Has Its Place," has been an instrumental force behind the book's soaring success. Within the pages of his chapter, he shares invaluable guidance and inspiration for readers seeking to conquer challenges.

Introducing ‘Coach Pete’:

Peter J. D’Arruda, MRFC®, RICP®, is a Registered Financial Consultant and Investment Advisor Representative, and is Manager and Founding Principal of Capital Financial Advisory Group, LLC in Apex, North Carolina. A fiduciary with decades of experience in the financial services industry, he is the former two-time President of the IARFC (International Association of Registered Financial Consultants).

Known as ‘Coach Pete’ to most of his clients and to the listeners of his radio show, his lifetime goal is to assist his clients in achieving the levels of success they desire. He founded Capital Financial to help his clients ‘cross the street of life.’ He and his team strive to help their clients take the worry out of living in retirement by taking a systematic approach to lifetime income planning.

Coach Pete’s radio show, Financial Safari, can be heard weekly on more than 70 stations nationwide. He has been a guest on CNBC, FOX Business, Bloomberg, and CBS Radio. He has been interviewed for advice on columns in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Smart Money, Money, The Street.com, as well as others.

He has been named to the prestigious Forbes Leadership Council and has been a published writer with Forbes.

Coach Pete has written or co-written eight books to date, and two of his books have reached the bestseller’s list on Amazon. He co-authored the best-selling book Tax Breaks of the Rich and Famous and the noteworthy SUCCESSONOMICS with Steve Forbes. Coach Pete has also written his own popular books such as Fine Print Fiasco and 7 Baby Steps to a Ridiculously Reliable Retirement Income.

Pete is a graduate of The University of North Carolina.



Never Give Up is now available for purchase. Visit HERE to order your copy today.