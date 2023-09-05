WHAT THEY ARE SAYING: Business & Labor Leaders Support Governor Newsom’s Modernization of the Mental Health Services Act

SACRAMENTO – Prominent business leaders and labor leaders are speaking up in support of Governor Newsom’s modernization of the state’s behavioral health services system and transformative effort to build 10,000 new behavioral health beds and units across California. This reform and build effort will help more Californians, of all ages, access mental health and substance use disorders care and support, and better prepares the state to meet the infrastructure and workforce needs for years to come.

These voices build on the support from 50+ mayors and county leaders across California, a diverse coalition of statewide advocacy groups, and children’s groups reacting positively to the language added to the bill package.

Here’s what they are saying…

BUSINESS

Jennifer Barrera, CalChamber: “California employers are at the front lines of the social crises of homelessness, untreated serious mental illness, and drug abuse, and many struggle daily to stay open and provide a safe and welcoming business environment for their workers and customers. The BHSA initiative, AB 531 and SB 326, is an ambitious response to this crisis and will provide the resources and accountability metrics necessary for a more effective response by service providers.”

Rachel Michelin, CA Retailers Association: “The California Retailers Association is proud to support Governor Newsom’s MHSA modernization and bond proposal. Our members operate in every community in the state and know it is long overdue that California modernizes our approach to serving our fellow Californians who are most in need of the mental health care they deserve – especially those with serious mental illnesses and experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Retailers care about our employees, our customers and neighborhoods we operate in and retailers large and small have been impacted by individuals who we know need intervention to get on a better life path. We appreciate the leadership of the Governor in collaboration with the State Legislature on this important issue.”

Stuart Waldman, Valley Industry Commerce Association: “The proposed measures aim to build upon, enhance, and innovate various state programs and initiatives while substantially investing in bolstering our behavioral health workforce. This will provide important services to those struggling with mental health issues and homelessness while delivering a positive economic impact to California and local communities. As a veteran of the United States Army, I commend the Governor and Legislature for addressing the unfortunate reality of having 10,000 Californian veterans who experience homelessness on any given night. With 50% of these veterans grappling with mental health issues like PTSD and 70% burdened with substance use disorder, funding is being set aside for the community to address these challenges and support those who have contributed to their communities through their service.”

Jim Wunderman, Bay Area Council: “For too long California has failed to adequately address the dire mental health and substance abuse crisis playing out on our streets, in our parks and other public spaces. We applaud Governor Newsom’s bold plan to get people the help, shelter and housing they desperately need, and provide the accountability to ensure we do it right.”

Ahmad Thomas, Silicon Valley Leadership Group: “Together, SB 326 and AB 531 represent the transformational actions needed to improve conditions for Californians experiencing homelessness,behavioral health challenges and substance abuse disorders. By focusing on housing with accountability and the reforms necessary to ensure Californians can access critical behavioral health services, this comprehensive package of funding and policy updates will allow us to make good on a decades-old promise made by state leaders when the Mental Health Services Act was approved in 2004.”

Tony Mirenda, San Jose Chamber of Commerce: “I enthusiastically commend the Governor’s leadership with this form of important legislation. It is a direct aid into our local and growing problem of mental illness and homelessness. It is equally great to see our Governor, County Supervisors, and Mayor all roll up their sleeves and help our region address this critical issue in Silicon Valley. This is the type of cooperative Governance that we should ALL get behind.”

Nicholas Adock, Greater Riverside Chambers of Commerce: “Now more than ever, California needs to take bold and comprehensive action to address the convergence of crises in homelessness, behavioral health treatment, and substance use disorders. Riverside County, like most counties in the state, has a significant limitation in psychiatric inpatient beds. While California falls behind this number with one bed per 5,856 residents, Riverside County has a more pronounced shortage at one bed per 12,177 residents. While this issue has persisted for years, it has been greatly exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic…This transformational package focuses on accountability and reform to ensure Californians can access critical behavioral health services and find the type of housing for their needs in the community.”

Luis Portillo, San Gabriel Valley Economic Partnership: “Our homelessness problems cannot be fully resolved unless we address the issue of mental health and addiction that affects so many. I commend the Governor and our legislative leaders for dedicating the resources necessary to address this issue on the local level. It is through this compassionate approach that we can address the root of the problem and help individuals get the help and resources they need.”

Tracy Hernandez, Los Angeles County Business Federation: “The Governor is on the right track by promoting a bond to ensure resources for mental health. California can provide the most comprehensive mental health services in the world, but we ultimately cannot deliver those vital services if there is nowhere for patients to go. BizFed has been an active supporter of various efforts to expand both care and beds, rallying business leaders from diverse sectors and communities across Los Angeles County to ensure our most vulnerable neighbors get the support they need. Let’s work to scale successful models built around behavioral health treatment, supportive housing and compassion.”