Governor Abbott Appoints Juarez-Dunne To 465th Judicial District Court

TEXAS, September 5 - September 5, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Veronica Juarez-Dunne to the 465th Judicial District Court in Bastrop County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2024, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Veronica Juarez-Dunne of Elgin is an associate judge for Bastrop County and previously served as a special commissioner for the Bastrop County Court at Law. She is a member of the Bastrop County Bar Association and the State Bar of Texas and its Family Law Section. She is a member of the Elgin High School Booster Club and volunteers for Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Additionally, she has served in various volunteer roles for Cen-Tex Family Services and St. Mary’s Catholic School. Juarez-Dunne received a Bachelor of Arts from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor from the Benjamin Cardozo School of Law.

