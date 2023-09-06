Jennifer Perri Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Never Give Up,” Co-Authored with Dick Vitale

Best Selling Author - Jennifer Perri

JASPER, GA, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Transformational Life Coach, Jennifer Perri, joins forces with sports legend Dick Vitale and a global group of professionals to co-author the inspirational book "Never Give Up." Published by SuccessBooks®, the book officially graced the literary world on August 31, 2023.

Upon its release, “Never Give Up” secured top spots on Amazon's coveted best seller lists, in addition to soaring to the #2 spots on the NEW RELEASE List for both Direct Marketing and the Sales & Selling category, as well as securing a solid #5 spot on the NEW RELEASE list for Entrepreneurship, solidifying its status as a must-read for aspiring entrepreneurs and marketing enthusiasts alike. With its compelling insights and unwavering spirit, “Never Give Up" has undoubtedly earned its place among the best of the best in the world of literature and motivation.

At the core of this extraordinary journey lies Jennifer's vital contribution, "Wounded Healer." Through this chapter, readers are bestowed with invaluable insights that empower them to transcend life's challenges.

Meet Jennifer Perri:

Jennifer Perri stands as a beacon of transformation, embodying the roles of a certified divorce and empowerment coach, a 2x best-selling author, and a transformational life coach with over two decades of experience empowering women to reshape their lives. With a mission to foster financial empowerment and inner self-worth, Jennifer champions women to become the heroes of their own narratives.

A living testament to the unbreakable human spirit, Jennifer has triumphed over adversity to craft a beautiful life alongside a loving husband and a fulfilling career. Despite facing hardships, her journey fuels an unwavering commitment to catalyze positive change. With each empowered client, she reshapes stories of resilience and victory, exemplifying the potential to shape our destinies.

Jennifer's thought leadership has earned her media recognition, featuring on ABC, NBC, FOX, CBS, and in esteemed publications like Vanity Fair, The Tycoon Magazine, Newsweek, Fortune, and Forbes. She's contributed to international best-selling books, including "Dare to Succeed" alongside Jack Canfield, the creator of the "Chicken Soup for the Soul" series, as well as her recent release "Quiet and Badass."

For more details or to connect with Jennifer, please visit: • jenniferperri.com

“Never Give Up” is now available for purchase. Visit HERE to order your copy today.