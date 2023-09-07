Journey Beyond Fear: "Magic on a Dime" Invites Readers to Confront Their Inner Battles

From Actor to Author: Rodney Conway Brings His Experiences to Life in a Tale of Pursuit and Self-Discovery

My journey in writing this book mirrors Cid's adventure. I had to confront my own hesitations and once I started, the story flowed endlessly” — Rodney Conway

UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned actor, wine and spirit consultant, and grandpa, Rodney Conway announces the release of his latest work, " Magic on a Dime ." A narrative that weaves together a tale of an unfulfilled dream and a journey through time, this novel promises to take readers on a thrilling voyage to discover the magic that lies within.About the Book: Meet Cid, a man who has spent a year restoring a fishing boat but remains anchored by his own fears, hesitant to set sail. However, an unexpected occurrence propels him into a whirlwind adventure, chasing after lost actors across the vast oceans. Traveling through different timelines, from high-stakes encounters with pirates to evading a looming giant volcano and a quest to California, Cid's journey is as much about external exploration as it is about introspective growth.Drawing from Conway's own life experiences and inspired by his own battles with fear and procrastination, "Magic on a Dime" is an ode to the human spirit's resilience. It serves as a reminder that even when we're trapped in our own creative limbos, taking that leap of faith can lead to the most unexpected and rewarding journeys.About the Author: Rodney Conway, an accomplished actor, has trained with notable names such as William Esper, Sandford Meisner, and Carlo Mazzone Clementi. With a colorful history that includes living on a commune, running its expansive garden, and creating community-centric initiatives, Conway's diverse experiences seep into his writing, making it rich, authentic, and deeply resonant. His previous work includes the play "The Last Cowboy", which, although not yet published, has been performed for public readings.When asked about what motivated him to pen down "Magic on a Dime," Conway said, "My journey in writing this book mirrors Cid's adventure. I had to confront my own hesitations and once I started, the story flowed endlessly."Primary Message: "Magic on a Dime" emphasizes the idea that life's true essence lies in its adventures. It encourages readers to step out of their comfort zones, chase their dreams, and above all, enjoy the ride. Conway's hope is that the book not only provides an entertaining escape but perhaps even inspires someone to chase after their own unfulfilled dreams."Magic on a Dime" is available for purchase on www.rodneyaconway.com

Rodney Conway on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford