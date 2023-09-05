USNS Burlington Arrives in Trinidad and Tobago

Burlington is an efficient, lightweight and versatile asset that is able to support Soldiers, Sailors, and Marines in the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) area of responsibility. The ship has the capability to transport a battalion-sized element, up to 1,000 personnel, or 600 tons of cargo at high speeds.

The Burlington will be in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago for eight days. During the ship’s time in port, the Continuing Promise 2023 team will work alongside Trinidad and Tobago’s medical experts and primary care providers to conduct medical engagements, reconstruction projects, humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR) training, Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) symposiums, subject matter expert exchanges, and host several live performances by the U.S. Fleet Forces Band.

"The Continuing Promise 2023 mission allows us to learn from partner nations and collaborate in potential contingency operations," said Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Ebenezer Atekwana, Senior Enlisted Leader for Continuing Promise 2023. "We're thrilled to team up with medical experts from Trinidad and Tobago to enhance our partnership. Our time here is a valuable opportunity for mutual learning and improving the interoperability of our medical teams."

This U.S. Navy’s Continuing Promise deployment has taken place almost every year in the last 17 years to assist or aid people in the region. Since 2007, Continuing Promise medical personnel have treated more than 595,000 people, to include approximately 7,300 surgeries. When combined with all the veterinary services, subject matter expert exchanges, engineering projects, community relations events, and band performances, Continuing Promise has positively impacted more people in our partner nations than any other deployment series in the U.S. Navy’s history. Throughout the mission stop in Almirante, Panama, the Continuing Promise 2023 team and Panamanian healthcare providers were able to administer care to over 2,700 patients, issue over 850 vaccines, and distribute more than 7,000 prescriptions.

The Continuing Promise mission aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations.

U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.

