West River Road (WY433) paving scheduled to begin Sept. 6 near Worland

Paving is scheduled to begin Wednesday as part of a two-year project to replace three bridges and reconstruct 1.4 miles of WY433 (West River Road) near Worland.

"The $10.245 million project includes total reconstruction of three bridges and roadway," said Wyoming Department of Transportation project engineer Kelly Erickson of Worland. "The 1.4-mile project is located between West River Road mileposts 4.14 and 5.50."

Prime contractor is Reiman Corp., of Cheyenne.

More than 8,200 tons of asphalt pavement will be placed on the WY433 roadway and approaches, and Erickson said paving should take about two weeks to complete. Chip sealing of the roadway is scheduled in June 2024.

Contract completion date is June 30, 2024.

Permanent signs and portable digital message signs are still present at both ends of West River Road, advising over-the-road truckers to take the main highway (US16/20/WY789) through Worland.

"Taking the main highway through Worland has helped truckers and other big rigs, including school activity buses, from being delayed by this project, and it has increased safety for workers," Erickson said.

For project information, contact WYDOT project engineer Kelly Erickson at (307) 347-2822.

