Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,598 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,048 in the last 365 days.

West River Road (WY433) paving scheduled to begin Sept. 6 near Worland

Paving is scheduled to begin Wednesday as part of a two-year project to replace three bridges and reconstruct 1.4 miles of WY433 (West River Road) near Worland.

"The $10.245 million project includes total reconstruction of three bridges and roadway," said Wyoming Department of Transportation project engineer Kelly Erickson of Worland. "The 1.4-mile project is located between West River Road mileposts 4.14 and 5.50."

Prime contractor is Reiman Corp., of Cheyenne.

More than 8,200 tons of asphalt pavement will be placed on the WY433 roadway and approaches, and Erickson said paving should take about two weeks to complete. Chip sealing of the roadway is scheduled in June 2024.

Contract completion date is June 30, 2024.

Permanent signs and portable digital message signs are still present at both ends of West River Road, advising over-the-road truckers to take the main highway (US16/20/WY789)  through Worland.

"Taking the main highway through Worland has helped truckers and other big rigs, including school activity buses, from being delayed by this project, and it has increased safety for workers," Erickson said.

For project information, contact WYDOT project engineer Kelly Erickson at (307) 347-2822.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803. 

You just read:

West River Road (WY433) paving scheduled to begin Sept. 6 near Worland

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more