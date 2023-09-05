Province and Muskwa Lake Wellness Camp Work Together on Northern Addictions and Recovery Program

CANADA, September 5 - Released on September 5, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan is supporting Muskwa Lake Wellness Camp on a program that helps to address alcoholism, suicide rates and overdose deaths.

The province is providing the camp with $246,000 to build and furnish a fully functional main cabin, which has improved spaces for group and individual counselling, as well as industrial kitchen and laundry spaces. In addition, funding will be provided to support 12 inpatient addiction treatment spaces at the camp to benefit residents of the North and from across the Province.

"We are committed to the project and to building a relationship that supports success for residents on their recovery journey," Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Tim McLeod said. "I want to thank Muskwa Lake Wellness Camp for the work they have done and continue to do in delivering culturally responsive care for Saskatchewan residents."

Muskwa Lake Wellness Camp is located near Pinehouse and is operated by Kineepik Métis Local #9. The camp is a grass-roots, community-directed program that provides land-based health intervention. Its healing philosophy includes Western addictions education and traditional Indigenous teachings.

"Muskwa Lake Wellness Camp is honored to be the recipient of this meaningful funding from the provincial government," Health and Wellness Manager for the Kineepik Métis Local #9 Kimberly Smith said. "With this funding, we can continue offering a safe space where individuals can embark on their healing journey while embracing indigenous ways of being."

The Ministry of Health, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and Kineepik Métis Local #9 have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish operating funding of $700,000 for the camp this fiscal year which will allow the camp to provide service to 105 individuals a year.

The province provided Muskwa Lake Wellness Camp with $337,000 in December 2021 to winterize buildings so it could operate year-round. This allowed the camp to expand services to help more people.

The 2023-24 Provincial Budget invests a record $518 million in mental health and addiction supports and services. This is the largest investment in the province's history for mental health and addiction supports.

