Rocky Mountain Soap Market announces the opening of its latest location in Colorado's largest shopping mall
Free gift to the first 50 customers.LONE TREE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rocky Mountain Soap Market announced today that they will be opening their latest retail location in the Park Meadows mall on Friday, September 15, at 10am.
To celebrate, the company will give a free gift to the first 50 customers through its doors on grand opening day, as well as an array of exciting promotions and special offers for its valued customers. Founded in Colorado Springs, CO in 2014, Rocky Mountain Soap Market is a natural bath and body products company.
The brand creates and sells everything from bath bombs and skin care products to shampoos and conditioners. The company's President, James Suda, stated the expansion not only allows Rocky Mountain Soap Market to share their distinctive products but will also create meaningful job opportunities within the region. According to Suda, the opening of the company's latest retail location will create a total of 12 jobs.
The first 50 customers through the door at Friday's grand opening will be treated to a free exclusive canvas tote filled with popular products. Additionally, the company has promised a whole slew of other giveaways including the chance to win luxurious gift baskets through an exciting social media giveaway and other gift exclusives.
Tony Feltman, CEO of Rocky Mountain Soap Market, said: "Our team at Rocky Mountain Soap Market is excited to launch our store at Park Meadows mall. We feel our unique market approach to our soap boutique will align with their customers. We will start with our core products but grow the offering in alignment with our customer needs based on what we call your ‘morning’ experience. Our soap, your story! We are excited for the opportunity at a prime Colorado location. Come see us!"
Jahr Turchan, Director of Operations at Rocky Mountain Soap Market, said: "We're excited to announce the opening of our this retail location at Park Meadows mall. Our expansion reflects the dedicated teamwork of our skilled artisans, who are committed to producing high quality bath and body products. This new store marks a milestone in our mission to provide a premium product that meets the unique demands of Park Meadows mall shoppers."
Founded in 2014, Rocky Mountain Soap Market has gained recognition for its bath and body products handcrafted with thoughtfully selected ingredients, infused with a curated blend of natural and organic components and now looks forward to sharing its unique offerings with even more customers in this exciting new location.
According to the company, the store will offer an immersive and inviting shopping experience designed to captivate the senses and showcase the brand's commitment to quality, purity, and sustainability. The space has been completely renovated to provide a unique and relaxing getaway inside the bustling Park Meadows mall.
Jeremy Swenson, Senior Retail Manager of Rocky Mountain Soap Market Park Meadows, said: "We can't wait to open our doors and offer our products to the Denver area. We are excited to meet all of our new clientele and trust that soon your favorite self care routine is going to start with a trip to Rocky Mountain Soap Market!"
Rocky Mountain Soap Market will be available starting September 15. The Rocky Mountain Soap Market will be located on the upper level near Nordstrom and Crate&Barrel. For more information on Rocky Mountain Soap Market, visit https://rmsoapmarket.com.
About Rocky Mountain Soap Market
Rocky Mountain Soap Market specializes in bath and body products, utilizing only the highest quality ingredients. While not exclusively natural and organic, our products are thoughtfully created with a harmonious balance of Colorado nature inspired goodness. Whether you're searching for the perfect gift or something to treat yourself, Rocky Mountain Soap Market brings a touch of the organic world into your self-care routine. Rocky Mountain Soap Market is made for everyone. Our hope is that you feel well taken care of.
Visit https://rmsoapmarket.com to learn how to become a Lather List member and enjoy free shipping on purchases $75+, easy returns, and products starting at $4.00.
